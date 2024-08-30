More Hong Kongers tune out the news as they adapt to Beijing’s tightening grip
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — As Beijing’s political crackdown dominates Hong Kong’s headlines, some residents are turning away from local news, especially political reports. The trend threatens to foster disengagement and apathy among a significant portion of the citizenry once famed for its vibrant forms of civic participation. They see it as a means to safeguard their mental health or resign to the belief that their voices no longer influence their government. Some view reports from mainstream media as echoing the official narrative and they struggle to find a reliable outlet. Others want to avoid conflicts from current affairs discussions. The avoidance makes advocacy work more challenging for non-governmental organizations. But many journalists are persisting, with some adjusting to their readers’ appetites.