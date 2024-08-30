Mexican drug lord Osiel Cárdenas Guillén has been released from a US prison and may be deported
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, one of Mexico’s most-feared drug lords, has been released from a U.S. prison after serving most of a 25-year prison sentence. On Friday, an official of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed Cárdenas Guillén had been released from prison and placed in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That would normally suggest he would be deported back to Mexico. A Mexican official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said Cárdenas Guillén faces two arrest warrants in Mexico. The former head of the Gulf cartel was known for his brutality, and he created the most bloodthirsty gang of hitmen Mexico has ever known, the Zetas.