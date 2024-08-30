Judge rejects claims that generative AI tanked political conspiracy case against Fugees rapper Pras
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has rejected a push for a new trial in a multimillion-dollar political conspiracy case against rapper Pras Michel of the Fugees. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly found his defense attorney’s use of a generative AI program during closing arguments and other errors didn’t amount to a serious miscarriage of justice during the Washington D.C. trial. Prakazrel Michel was found guilty of 10 counts after a jury heard testimony from witnesses ranging from actor Leonardo DiCaprio to former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Michel faces up to 20 years in prison on the top charges.