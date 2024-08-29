Russia launches a heavy missile and drone bombardment of Ukraine for the third time in 4 days
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force says Russia has conducted a heavy aerial attack on Ukraine for the third time in four days, again launching missiles and scores of drones that mostly were intercepted. An air force statement Thursday said Russian forces fired five missiles and 74 Shahed drones at Ukrainian targets. It said air defenses stopped two missiles and 60 drones, and 14 other drones presumably fell before reaching their target. Authorities in the capital Kyiv said debris of destroyed drones fell in three districts of the city, causing minor damage to civilian infrastructure but no injuries. Russia’s relentless and unnerving long-range strikes on civilian areas have been a feature of the war since it invaded its neighbor in February 2022.