No. 9 Michigan begins defense of national championship Saturday under lights against Fresno State

Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Michigan by 21 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Wolverines want to repeat as national champions and in Sherrone Moore’s debut as their full-time coach, the team can’t afford to overlook a program that has won 29 games over the last three years. Fresno State’s interim coach, Tim Skipper, has a chance to improve his chances of keeping the job with a strong showing at the Big House.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan DTs Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant against Fresno State’s offensive line. Graham and Grant may be the best interior lineman in college football and if they’re consistently collapsing the pocket, that’s going to be a big problem for the Bulldogs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fresno State: QB Mikey Keene threw for nearly 3,000 yards with 24 TDs and 10 INTs. In a season-opening win at Purdue, he threw for 366 yards with four TDs and one INT.

Michigan: QBs Alex Orji and Davis Warren separated themselves from the competition to succeed J.J. McCarthy and each may get a shot to take snaps in the opener.

FACTS & FIGURES

Moore, previously Michigan’s offensive coordinator, was promoted when Jim Harbaugh bolted to coach the Los Angeles Chargers. … Skipper, who was linebackers coach, was named interim coach on July 15 after Jeff Tedford announced he was stepping down because of health concerns. He also filled in for Tedford in last year’s bowl game. … Michigan is defending a national championship for the first time since 1997. … Fresno State has won one of 12 games against top-10 teams, beating then-No. 10 Oregon State at home with quarterback David Carr at quarterback in 2001. … The Wolverines will try not to look ahead to next week’s highly anticipated matchup at home against No. 4 Texas.

