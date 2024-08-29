Kolton Miller’s return gives Raiders much-needed stability on offensive line

AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — For an offensive line with so many questions, left tackle Kolton Miller is one of the few uncertainties even though he missed nearly all of the offseason and preseason while recovering from shoulder surgery.

That’s how well Miller has performed for the Raiders and how much leadership the team’s best offensive lineman brings to Las Vegas.

“There’s not a lot of people like him in the NFL and the world in general,” center Andre James said. “Having a person who’s that big and can move and bend the way he does, he’s a special person. Watching him go against Maxx (Crosby) and some of these players, it’s like, ‘Wow, he hasn’t missed a beat.’ He’s been gone for so long. It’s pretty cool.”

Miller entered training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but was removed Aug. 20 and practiced the following night for the first time.

He didn’t seem concerned if he would be able to step in and play up to his usual standards. Pro Football Focus rated him as the league’s 10th-best tackle.

“As far as the sets and everything and the footwork, it all feels like riding a bike again,” Miller said. “I feel good. It’s just working the combinations together, just working as an offense.”

The Raiders badly need him back given the many unknowns before their season opener Sept. 8 at their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.

He and James are the only ones who return to their same positions from last season’s team.

At left guard between James and Miller, the Raiders likely will go with nine-year veteran Cody Whitehair, who has been working at the position with Jackson Powers-Johnson out nearly all of camp with an undisclosed injury. Powers-Johnson, a second-round draft pick this year out of Oregon, returned two weeks ago and is expected to eventually take the spot.

Miller has worked with Powers-Johnson on the side.

“He’s on it,” Miller said. “He’s getting as much work as you can. He’s on the right track. He’s a smart kid, so for him, he’s just got to get the reps. But he’s making strides each day.”

There also are questions at both positions on the right side, particularly at tackle where Thayer Munford has been pushed by rookie DJ Glaze, selected in the third round this year out of Maryland. Munford remains No. 1 at the spot that was occupied the past two seasons by Jermaine Eluemunor, who signed in the offseason with the New York Giants.

Dylan Parham started at left guard the past two seasons, but switched to the right side. That’s the position Parham played at Memphis.

Then thrown into the mix that the Raiders are running a new system under first-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

“Protection-wise, it’s not too crazy, so it’s not too different to pick up,” Miller said. “It’s adjustable. That’s what I really like.”

He also is getting used to a new quarterback after Gardner Minshew beat out Aidan O’Connell for the starting job.

Miller, however, has been through this experience. O’Connell replaced Jimmy Garoppolo at midseason last year. The year before, Jarrett Stidham stepped in for Derek Carr for the last two games.

“It’s year seven,” Miller said. “I was taking reps out there. I was like, ‘Oh, it’s just like before.’ I’ve just got to get the work in with the boys.”

Bowers expected to play

Coach Antonio Pierce expressed confidence Thursday that tight end Brock Bowers, drafted 13th overall this year out of Georgia, will play in the opener.

Bowers has not practiced in the past two weeks because of a foot injury, but Pierce indicated much of the reason was precautionary.

“I’m going to go back to protecting the young guy,” Pierce said. “Sometimes you have got to be smart and sometimes you have got to protect them from themselves, so that’s all it is.”

