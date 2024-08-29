‘K-pop Idols’ documentary looks at how the K-pop industry is embracing diversity
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A new Apple TV+ documentary series, “K-pop Idols,” offers an intimate look at how the K-pop industry is embracing diversity while grappling with challenges in a field that demands perfection. The six-part series features Korean American star Jessi and up-and-coming K-pop bands like Blackswan and Cravity. Blackswan members Fatou and Nvee told The Associated Press they practice up to 10 hours daily, including choreography and vocal sessions before the events to promote their latest songs. Once under contract, K-pop trainees enter a system that includes classes in manners, language, dance, and choreography. Despite pushback against the “dark side of K-pop” narrative, the documentary shows some problems persist.