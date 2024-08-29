A former Russian defense official is detained in a fraud case, part of an ongoing military probe
Associated Press
Russian news reports say a former Defense Ministry official has been detained in a fraud case, the latest high-profile arrest of a senior military official. It appears to be part of a sweeping investigation into abuse of office in Russia’s military leadership. The case against former Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov relates to business activities at Patriot Park, a sprawling attraction in Moscow sometimes called Russia’s “military Disneyland.” He is accused of renovating his properties at the park’s expense and of forcing contractors to provide services to him for free. He faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty, Tass said.