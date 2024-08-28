Skip to Content
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova knocked out in the second round of the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has been knocked out of the U.S. Open in the second round. She was defeated Wednesday by Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 7-5. The No. 8-seeded Krejcikova won her second Grand Slam singles title this summer but then didn’t play any matches after the Paris Olympics. She acknowledged last week not knowing where her level of play was. Ruse, who played her way into the main draw through the qualifying tournament, fought back from a 5-3 deficit in the second set to win the final four games. She advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time and will play No. 26 seed Paula Badosa, who eliminated American Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-5.

