Poland to increase its spending on defense in 2025 to a record high
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says the 2025 state budget will include record-high spending on defense. Tusk on Wednesday presented the main points of next year’s budget, which he described as “generous” and supporting further economic growth. Tusk said some 186 billion zlotys ($48.5 billion) will be spent next year on increasing the defense of the nation, which borders war-torn Ukraine and where security concerns are high. Tusk said:“It is a great effort but there is no turning back from it.” He said the amount was a significant increase from defense spending in 2024, which accounts for over 4% of Poland’s GDP.