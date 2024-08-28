Oakland Athletics place outfielder Miguel Andujar on IL, recall infielder Nick Allen

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Oakland Athletics placed outfielder Miguel Andujar on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 25 with a core muscle injury and recalled infielder Nick Allen from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Andujar, the A’s’ primary left fielder for most of the season, has not played since Saturday. Daz Cameron started in left field the past two games and is the likely replacement for Andujar.

This is Andujar’s second stint on the IL after beginning the season there following right knee surgery. In 75 games since being reinstated, Andujar batted .285 with four home runs and 30 RBIs. He ranks third among major league outfielders with 10 assists.

Allen, 25, was on the opening day roster and batted .171 with one home run and three RBIs in 28 games before being optioned to Triple-A on May 3. He batted .345 with 26 doubles, a triple, seven homers and 51 RBI in 81 games for Las Vegas.

