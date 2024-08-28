Los Angeles Rams begin life without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. It might not be fun.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-8)

EXPECTATIONS: Life after Aaron Donald could be difficult for the Rams, whose entire defense was built on the bedrock of No. 99’s phenomenal skills throughout coach Sean McVay’s first seven seasons. Los Angeles will be much more ordinary without the retired defensive tackle, who will be replaced with a group of youngsters possessing a fraction of his talent under a first-time defensive coordinator, Chris Shula. But McVay usually finds a way to be competitive, just as he did in leading Los Angeles to a surprise playoff berth last season. The Rams inevitably will be worse on the defensive line, but they should be stronger in the two weakest areas of last season’s roster: the offensive line and the secondary. QB Matthew Stafford is back for a fourth season, with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returning alongside a one-two backfield punch of Kyren Williams and rookie Blake Corum. With good health, McVay’s Rams should be in the running for another playoff spot. Without Donald, this roster doesn’t look special enough to contend for a championship.

NEW FACES: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, CB Tre’Davious White, CB Darious Williams, S Kamren Curl, LB Jared Verse, DE Braden Fiske, K Joshua Karty.

KEY LOSSES: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, DT Aaron Donald, LB Ernest Jones, QB Carson Wentz, S Jordan Fuller, CB Ahkello Witherspoon.

STRENGTHS: Stafford remains one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, and the skill positions around him look solid, with Kupp and Nacua in particular possessing game-breaking talent when healthy. The Rams shored up the middle of their O-line by signing Jonah Jackson and retaining Kevin Dotson while moving standout Steve Avila to center. A secondary that got carved up by top quarterbacks last season will be much harder to beat with the additions of Tre’Davious White, Kamren Curl and Darious Williams alongside John Johnson.

WEAKNESSES: Donald leaves an enormous hole in every aspect of the Rams’ roster. Rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner will find out how much harder it is to shine without AD, while rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske will have huge responsibilities early on. Linebacker and signal-caller Ernest Jones was a logical choice to assume some of Donald’s veteran leadership, but the Rams’ leading tackler was unceremoniously traded to Tennessee for a late-round pick swap in late August after failing to get a contract extension. Stopgap veterans and youngsters will fill Jones’ key spot, but the Rams seem fine with that. The kicking game was horrific last season, and the Rams have chosen to rely on Karty, a rookie.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: Not much. Left tackle Alaric Jackson received a two-game suspension, likely forcing Joe Noteboom to fill in for the first two weeks. Undrafted rookie Omar Speights played his way onto the roster. But the Rams are largely the same team McVay had in offseason workouts.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: Nacua carries huge risks along with his potentially huge rewards to fantasy players. He took plenty of vicious hits during his record-setting rookie season, and he injured his knee again in early August, missing three weeks of practice. Nacua’s physical style can lead to jaw-dropping achievements, but unless he learns to take fewer big hits, injuries will always be a major threat to his long-term production.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Win Super Bowl: 30-1. Over/under wins: 8 1/2.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl