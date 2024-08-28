Skip to Content
Donating a kidney is even safer now than thought, US study shows

Published 8:01 am

AP Medical Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — People who volunteer to donate a kidney face an even lower risk of death from the operation than doctors have long thought. That’s according to an analysis of 30 years of living kidney donation. Doctors have long estimated that about 3 of every 10,000 living kidney donors may die within three months of surgery. But safety improvements over the last decade mean by 2022, that risk dropped to fewer than 1 death per 10,000 donors. Researchers at NYU Langone Health hope their findings, published Wednesday, will encourage more living donation.

Associated Press

