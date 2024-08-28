Death toll is now 8 in listeria outbreak tied to Boar’s Head deli meat, CDC says
AP Health Writer
At least eight people have died after being infected with listeria from eating Boar’s Head deli meats tied to a massive recall last month. Five new deaths were reported in four states: Florida, New Mexico, South Carolina and Tennessee. Federal health officials announced those deaths on Wednesday. They had previously connected three deaths — in New Jersey, Illinois and Virginia — to the outbreak. It’s the largest listeria outbreak since 2011, with at least 57 people sickened and hospitalized. Boar’s Head officials recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli-sliced and prepackaged meat products. The company says all products should no longer be available in retail stores.