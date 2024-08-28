Skip to Content
An editor says a Myanmar military court has sentenced a local journalist to life in prison

Published 7:59 am

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The editor of an independent online news service in Myanmar says a military court has given a life prison sentence to one of its journalists and sentenced another to 20 years after convicting them under a counterterrorism law. The sentences appear to be the most severe dealt to any journalist since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. They were arrested last December at their homes after returning from hiding. Myanmar is one of the world’s biggest jailers of journalists, second only to China, according to the press freedom group Reporters Without Borders.

Associated Press

