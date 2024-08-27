Providers halt services after court allows Florida to enforce ban on transgender care for minors
Associated Press/Report for America
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a Florida law banning gender-affirming care can be enforced while a legal challenge plays out. The decision handed down on Monday cleared the way for Florida to prohibit transgender minors from being prescribed puberty blockers and hormonal treatments, even with their parents’ permission. The law also requires that transgender adults only receive treatment from a doctor and not from a registered nurse or other qualified provider.