O’Hearn and Urías homer to lift Orioles over NL West-leading Dodgers 3-2 in interleague clash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning, Ryan O’Hearn also went deep and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 on Tuesday night in their interleague series opener.

The Dodgers stranded the potential tying and winning runs in the ninth when Chris Taylor lined out. They lead the NL West by three games over Arizona and San Diego.

In the eighth, Mookie Betts singled and stole second, but Teoscar Hernández struck out swinging against Yennier Cano and Will Smith took a called third strike to end the inning.

Los Angeles managed just three hits over the final six innings and didn’t advance a runner past second after the third.

Baltimore is a game behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East.

“We’re in the prime position to get hot,” Orioles starter Cole Irvin said. “Good team win. We’ve got to keep it up.”

Urías’ second homer in two games landed in the Dodgers’ bullpen in left field, scoring Jackson Holliday, who singled, and restoring the Orioles’ lead. Urías has five homers this month, tying his career high set in July 2022. He has 15 RBIs over his last 15 games since Aug. 10.

“He’s been our offense the last couple weeks,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’re not swinging the bats now. We’re not scoring a ton of runs right now.”

It was Baltimore’s 201st homer of the season, eclipsing the 200 mark for the first time since 2019 and trailing only the Yankees. O’Hearn’s solo shot in the second gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead in their first visit to Dodger Stadium since 2016.

Matt Bowman (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of relief, retiring Betts and Hernández to end the fifth. Seranthony Domínguez pitched the ninth to earn his seventh save.

“Bowman got the biggest outs of the game in that spot,” Hyde said.

The Dodgers tied it at 1 on Miguel Rojas’ sacrifice fly in the second. They took a 2-1 lead on Hernández’s RBI single that scored Shohei Ohtani, who singled with two outs in the third.

Jack Flaherty (10-6) was buzzed by three batted balls against his former team in the fifth, which began with him making a nifty catch of a liner off the bat of Cedric Mullins.

Flaherty took a line drive by Colton Cowser off his right wrist area. An athletic trainer came out to check on Flaherty, who threw some warmup pitches before continuing. He wore tape in the dugout between innings.

“Obviously it wasn’t hit hard, so that was a good thing,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He should be fine.”

Flaherty gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Irvin allowed two runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out three and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (wrist) isn’t showing improvement and will receive treatment all week. … The team hopes RHP Zach Eflin (shoulder) can return from the injured list when first eligible Sept. 1 without a rehab assignment. … RHP Jacob Webb (elbow) is expected back by early next month.

Dodgers: 1B Freddie Freeman got the night off to rest his fractured right middle finger. It’s possible he could sit the entire series while being available off the bench. … RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (triceps) will pitch two innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. … RHP Tyler Glasnow (elbow) will require a rehab assignment. … C Austin Barnes (broken toe) will be activated Thursday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Corbin Burnes (12-6, 3.28 ERA) has allowed 22 runs over his last four starts, the most in a four-game span in his career. He’s hoping to avoid his first three-game skid.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (1-4, 6.09) hasn’t won since May 18 at Cincinnati.

