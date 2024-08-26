WHO launches plan to stanch mpox transmission and says the virus can be stopped
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency has launched a six-month plan to help stanch outbreaks of mpox transmission. It includes ramping up staffing in affected countries and boosting surveillance, prevention and response strategies. The World Health Organization said Monday it expects the plan from September through February next year will require $135 million in funding, and aims to improve fair access to vaccines, notably in African countries hardest hit by the outbreak.