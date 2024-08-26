Tunisia’s president reshuffles Cabinet ahead of October election
Associated Press
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s President Kais Saied has sacked several members of his cabinet this week, replacing his defense and foreign ministers as campaigning kicks off for the country’s upcoming presidential election. The reshuffling is far from the first time in which he has fired the ministers who run the country. Saied is seeking his second term in Tunisia’s Oct. 6 election. He will face only three challengers, after the country’s election agency rejected the majority of prospective candidates, including Saied’s most high profile detractors from across Tunisia’s political spectrum.