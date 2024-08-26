Tropical Storm Hone moves past Hawaii as two other cyclones stay active in the Pacific Ocean
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Three tropical cyclones are swirling over the Pacific Ocean, including a tropical storm that blasted Hawaii’s Big Island with heavy rain. Four schools were closed, an electric utility was restoring power and an airport was expected to be busier than normal Monday on the Big Island thanks to Tropical Storm Hone. The Big Island mayor says no injuries were reported but one family had to evacuate because of flooding. Meanwhile, Hurricane Gilma is a Category 2 centered over 1,000 miles east of the Big Island. It is moving west toward Hawaii but is expected to weaken. And Tropical Storm Hector is far out at sea but also moving westward.