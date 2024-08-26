Japan protests after a Chinese reconnaissance plane violated its airspace
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has protested to Beijing that a Chinese reconnaissance plane violated Japanese airspace and forced it to scramble fighter jets. The Joint Staff of the Japanese Self Defense Force says a Chinese Y-9 reconnaissance plane on Monday circled Danjo Island off the southwestern coast of Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu for two minutes. It said fighter jets warned the Chinese plane to exit the airspace. The Foreign Ministry said Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano summoned the acting Chinese ambassador and demanded that China take preventive steps to avoid such incidents. According to Japan’s military, it scrambled jets nearly 669 times between April 2023 and March 2024, about 70% of the time against Chinese military aircraft.