In a rare event, fire smoke covers Brazil’s capital, prompting federal response
Associated Press
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Smoke from fires in the Amazon rainforest, Cerrado savannah, Pantanal wetlands and Sao Paulo state is affecting millions of Brazilians across the country. Brasilia, most Amazon states and Sao Paulo state have implemented emergency measures due to the smoke, including closure of airport and cancellation of events. Federal authorities are investigating whether the fires were man-made and coordinated.