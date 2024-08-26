Skip to Content
News

Canada imposes a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles

By
Published 5:38 am

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s government is imposing a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles that matches U.S. tariffs. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government began 30-day consultation on the issue earlier this summer to counter what Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has said is a clear effort by Chinese companies to generate a global oversupply. Canada’s move comes weeks after both the United States and the European Commission announced plans to impose higher import tariffs on Chinese EVs. U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan encouraged Canada to do the same during a meeting with Trudeau and cabinet ministers at a cabinet retreat in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Sunday

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content