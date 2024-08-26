Canada imposes a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s government is imposing a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles that matches U.S. tariffs. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government began 30-day consultation on the issue earlier this summer to counter what Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has said is a clear effort by Chinese companies to generate a global oversupply. Canada’s move comes weeks after both the United States and the European Commission announced plans to impose higher import tariffs on Chinese EVs. U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan encouraged Canada to do the same during a meeting with Trudeau and cabinet ministers at a cabinet retreat in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Sunday