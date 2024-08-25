Alaska governor declares disaster following landslide in Ketchikan
Alaska’s governor has declared a disaster following a landslide that prompted an evacuation in the city of Ketchikan. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the landslide around 4 p.m. Sunday damaged homes and infrastructure in the city, which is being aided by the State Emergency Operation Center. Authorities in the city located in southeastern Alaska have issued an evacuation order for areas near the landslide and a shelter was opened at the high school and various local and state agencies have responded. Dunleavy says a Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Response Specialist and federal Department of Transportation personnel are expected to travel to Ketchikan on Monday.