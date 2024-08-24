Caballero’s 2-run homer off Kelly in the 10th lifts Rays over Dodgers 9-8

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — José Caballero hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Joe Kelly in the 10th inning after Tampa Bay blew a 4-0 lead in the first and the Rays rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-8 on Saturday night.

Jonny DeLuca began the 10th as the designated runner at second, took third on Josh Lowe’s groundout and scored on Caballero’s shot to left-center off Kelly (1-1).

Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips allowed the tying homer to Junior Caminero leading off the ninth before striking out the next three batters.

Shohei Ohtani hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth a night after the Japanese superstar became the fastest player in major league history to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases.

Ohtani led off the bottom of the 10th against Garrett Cleavinger and sent a towering fly to right that was caught. Designated runner Miguel Rojas advanced to third and scored on Mookie Betts’ sacrifice fly to center, leaving the Dodgers trailing 9-8. But Freddie Freeman grounded to second to end the game.

Manuel Rodriguez (3-3) got the victory with one inning of relief. Cleavinger earned his fourth save.

Trailing 5-3, Max Muncy doubled leading off the fifth, took third on Tommy Edman’s groundout and scored on Rojas’ single. Ohtani followed with his blast that was greeted by chants of “MVP! MVP!”

Rojas added a solo shot in the seventh — his first homer since June 14 — for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who had won five straight overall and seven straight at home.

The Rays’ bottom of the lineup loaded the bases in the eighth against reliever Michael Kopech. Lowe singled, Caballero doubled and Alex Jackson walked with no outs. Yandy Diaz sacrificed into a double play, scoring Lowe. Jackson was thrown out at second when he inexplicably decided to tag and run on the fly ball to left. Brandon Lowe popped up to short to leave the Rays trailing 7-6.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw allowed five runs and nine hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Rays starter Taj Bradley gave up six runs and seven hits in six innings. He struck out five.

The Rays took a 4-0 lead off Kershaw in the first, when the left-hander needed 30 pitches while putting on five baserunners in a row.

Caminero had an RBI single, Christopher Morel doubled and left fielder Teoscar Hernández’s fielding error allowed Caminero to score. DeLuca added two runs on an RBI single.

Hernández hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: C Ben Rortvedt was reinstated from family medical emergency list.

Dodgers: RHP Tyler Glasnow (elbow) played catch for the first time since going on the IL a week ago. He’s expected to be out into September, but the team is optimistic he’ll pitch again during the regular season.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Shane Baz (1-2, 3.48 ERA) faces the Dodgers for the first time in Sunday’s series finale. He has one win since July 3.

Dodgers: RHP Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.44) leads the staff in wins. He scattered two hits over seven scoreless innings and struck out a career-high 10 against Seattle in his last start.

