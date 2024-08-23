UN and US say food is on its way to a famine-stricken camp in Sudan
CAIRO (AP) — A group of countries and the United Nations say food aid is on the way to an area of Sudan that is facing famine. The joint statement comes at the conclusion of more than a week of talks in Geneva, Switzerland that were aimed at calming the country’s grinding conflict, but that failed to bring together the two warring sides. The talks were convened as the country’s humanitarian crisis worsens, and the WHO warned that a new cholera outbreak has killed 28 people. The joint statement says the nations secured agreement from both sides to allow aid trucks into areas facing famine in the Sudanese region of Darfur.