The Sharks acquire prized goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov from the Predators

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks acquired prized goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov from Nashville in a deal Friday that sends a 2025 first-round pick to the Predators.

The 22-year-old Askarov had reportedly asked for a trade with his path to a starting role in Nashville blocked by Juuse Saros, and San Jose jumped at the opportunity to add a potential top young goalie to a franchise sorely lacking one.

The Sharks will send Vegas’ first-round pick acquired in the deal that sent Tomas Hertl to the Golden Knights, along with forward David Edstrom and goalie Magnus Chrona to Nashville for Askarov, a 2025 third-round pick previously held by Colorado and forward Nolan Burke. If Vegas’ pick is in the top 10, San Jose has the option to send its own first-rounder to the Predators instead.

“Yaroslav is a goaltender who has the tools to become an everyday NHL goaltender,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “His ability to position himself effectively, vision, and athletic ability have been on display in the last few seasons, and he is a strong young addition to our goaltending group. We are happy to have him a part of the organization.”

The deal gives Nashville three first-round picks in 2025, having previously acquired one from Tampa Bay in 2023 for Tanner Jeannot.

The Sharks ranked last in the NHL over the past five seasons with a 3.32 goals against average and their .897 save percentage is second worst in that span.

San Jose was seeking a young goalie to build around and complement a promising group of young forwards led by 2024 No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini and 2023 first-rounder Will Smith.

Saros, who signed an eight-year extension worth nearly $62 million earlier this summer, said earlier this week at the NHL player media tour in Prague that he had no comment on Askarov’s previously reported trade request.

Nashville in July signed journeyman Scott Wedgewood to back up Saros, relegating Askarov to minor league duties again despite him being one of hockey’s best goaltending prospects.

The 22-year-old Askarov has played three NHL games for Nashville, with a 2.58 goals against average and .914 save percentage. In 44 games for Milwaukee in the AHL last season, Askarov had a 30-13-1 record with a 2.39 goals against average, .911 save percentage and six shutouts.

The 21-year-old Burke played primarily in the ECHL last season.

The 19-year-old Edstrom has seven goals and 12 assists in 44 games in the Swedish Hockey League last season.

The 23-year-old Chrona played mostly in the AHL last season where he went 6-17-6 with a 3.49 goals against average. He was 1-6-1 with a 4.71 goals against average in nine games with the Sharks.

