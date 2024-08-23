The EPA can’t use Civil Rights Act to fight environmental injustice in Louisiana, judge rules
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration from using a historic civil rights law as a tool to fight industrial pollution alleged to take a heavier toll on minority communities in Louisiana. U.S. District Judge James David Cain of Lake Charles handed down the ruling Thursday. It permanently blocks the Environmental Protection Agency from imposing what are known as “disparate impact” requirements on the state. Cain had already issued a temporary blocking order in January. His ruling was a victory for Louisiana officials who challenged the EPA policy. That policy was based on possible violations of Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964.