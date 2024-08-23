Sidelined Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. says he’s ‘definitely playing baseball the next month’

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. took batting practice on the field Friday and said he expects to return in September from a stress reaction in his right thighbone that has sidelined him for two months.

“It felt really good just being outside with the boys, ramping up. Every day a step closer,” Tatis said before the Padres played the New York Mets in the second game of a four-game series between teams in playoff contention.

Tatis hasn’t played since June 21. He was placed on the injured list on June 24, retroactive to June 22.

Manager Mike Shildt said on Thursday that there was a “looser timeline” for Tatis’ return.

“I really don’t have specific dates,” Tatis said. “I feel that’s more a conversation between the training staff, the manager and myself and A.J. (Preller, the general manager). But I’m definitely playing baseball the next month. That’s what it looks like.”

On the day he was placed on the IL, Tatis said he had been dealing with the injury for essentially the whole season. It was first described as a quadriceps injury, but the team discovered the stress reaction after imaging.

Tatis won the NL Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards last year in his first season in right field.

He was an All-Star at shortstop in 2021 before missing the 2022 season due to injury and a PED suspension.

Tatis was hitting .279 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs when he went on the IL.

“I feel way better,” Tatis said Friday. “Every day we ramp up, I get more of my legs under myself.”

He has been hitting in the indoor cage and said his next step will be working on defense.

He sprinted at 70% on Thursday.

“Honestly I feel I can play baseball with that, but the goal is to get as best as possible before I’m out there on the field,” he said.

The Padres are 22-8 since the All-Star break. They came into Friday night’s game holding the NL’s second wild-card spot, one-half game behind Arizona.

“It’s been amazing. I said it on the day everybody knew I was going on the IL that it’s a great team,” Tatis said. “Not a single player can carry any team. It’s a really good team. I’m happy for what we have accomplished together.

“The boys picking up every single guy; it’s not one guy, it’s everybody — the entire lineup, the entire rotation. The bullpen is lights out. Those boys have been outstanding,” he added. “I’m really happy with my team. It’s a great group of guys we have over here.”

