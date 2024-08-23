Searchers dig in muddy swamp near Bangkok where plane carrying 5 Chinese tourists, 4 Thais crashed
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Searchers dug into the mud of a flooded mangrove swamp outside Bangkok for plane fragments and the remains of the five Chinese passengers and four Thai flight crew members believed killed in a crash shortly after takeoff. The local governor said around 300 officers and rescue volunteers have been searching the crash site and would send the remains they recover for forensic identification. The plane crashed late Thursday about 25 miles from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The tourists reportedly obtained their passports in Shanghai. Two pilots and two crew members also were on board.