Pakistan sends aircraft to Tehran to repatriate bodies of its 28 Shiite pilgrims killed in bus crash
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities say Pakistan has sent an aircraft to Tehran to repatriate the bodies of its 28 Shiite pilgrims who died in a bus in Iran while heading to Iraq this week. The plane will also bring home 23 pilgrims who were injured Tuesday night in the accident that happened in the central Iranian province of Yazd. That’s according to Nasir Shah, a government spokesman in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province. All the dead and injured pilgrims hailed from various districts in Sindh, he said. His comments came hours before Iranian officials handed over the bodies of the victims of the crash to Pakistani diplomats after their funeral on Friday.