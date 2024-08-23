Skip to Content
Expert defends security guards in death of man at Detroit-area mall a decade ago

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — An expert in the use of force is defending the tactics of security guards who restrained a man in a Detroit-area mall before he died. Charles Key told jurors that the guards acted reasonably given that McKenzie Cochran had threatened to kill someone. Three guards are on trial for involuntary manslaughter. Cochran was pepper-sprayed at Northland Center and was heard saying “I can’t breathe” as the guards held him down. The Oakland County prosecutor didn’t pursue charges after Cochran’s death in 2014 was classified as an accident. But Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reversed course in 2021. Jury deliberations could start Friday.

