Diamond Sports will continue to broadcast NHL, NBA games through upcoming season

HOUSTON (AP) — The largest broadcaster of regional sports networks across the country will continue to televise games for more than a dozen NBA teams and nine NHL teams through the 2024-2025 season even as it moves through bankruptcy proceedings, according to court filings on Friday.

Diamond Sports Group, which broadcasts the Bally-branded regional sports networks, said in the filings it has reached agreements to carry games for 13 NBA teams and nine NHL teams for the upcoming season, according to The Athletic.

“We are appreciative of the ongoing collaboration and long-term partnerships with the NBA and NHL,” David Preschlack, Diamond’s CEO, said in a statement. “These new agreements that cover NBA and NHL linear and (direct-to-consumer) rights are another major milestone and continue Diamond’s momentum toward emergence, which will enable us to provide value for our NBA and NHL partners and continue to serve dedicated local NBA, NHL and MLB fans.”

As part of the deals, DSG will drop the contracts of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans.

The deals require the approval of a federal bankruptcy judge. The next hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Friday’s deal affects the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.

The NHL teams are the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning.

DSG also broadcasts some Major League Baseball games, but those are unaffected by Friday’s filings.

