A girl sleeping in her bed is fatally struck when shots are fired at 3 homes in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was fatally struck when someone fired several shots into three homes in an Ohio city. Dayton police say it’s not clear why the shootings occurred, but they say no other injuries were reported. It’s believed that at least two shooters may have been involved, but the investigation is ongoing. The shootings were reported around 1 a.m. Friday. Police say more than 30 rifle casings were recovered from the scene. The rounds were fired from the street toward the houses, which neighbor each other and were each struck by multiple shots.