Weeks after blistering Georgia’s GOP governor, Donald Trump warms to Brian Kemp
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump is changing his tune on Georgia’s Republican governor after delivering a series of blistering attacks at a rally just weeks ago. In a social media post, Trump thanked Gov. Brian Kemp for his help and support in Georgia. At a rally earlier this month, Trump tore into the governor, blaming him for his narrow 2020 loss in the state. Trump’s Thursday statement came moments after Kemp appeared on Fox News and told host Sean Hannity that he continues to support Trump and will help him win Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.