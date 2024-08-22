The US is sending $125 million in new military aid to Ukraine, officials say
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration will send about $125 million in new military aid to Ukraine. That’s even as Washington works to get a better understanding of Kyiv’s incursion into Russia and how it advances the broader battlefield goals more than two years into the war. Officials said Thursday that the latest package of aid includes air defense missiles, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, Javelins and an array of other anti-armor missiles, counter-drone and counter-electronic warfare systems. It also includes artillery. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid has not been publicly announced.