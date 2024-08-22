Osvaldo Bido works 5 strong innings to lead the Athletics to a 3-1 win over the Rays

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Osvaldo Bido struck out six in five inning and won his third straight start, leading the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Lawrence Butler, Miguel Andujar and Darell Hernaiz had two hits apiece to help Oakland split the four-game series.

Bido (5-3) has been one of the A’s top pitchers over the last two months and stepped up again against the Rays. He allowed one run and two hits while matching the longest winning streak by an A’s starting pitcher this season. JP Sears and Mitch Spence have also won three consecutive starts.

“He has been on a good run and he seems to be getting more confident,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said, noting that Bido has been working on mechanical changes to his delivery. “I tip my cap to Bido for making those adjustments and being able to repeat them. I think that’s why we’re seeing the success we are.”

After walking two of the first three hitters he faced, Bido retired nine straight and extended his scoreless streak to 18 innings before José Caballero’s RBI double in the fourth inning.

“I’ve just been working a lot and making my adjustments,” Bido said through an interpreter. “I’m just trying to keep going. I’ve been getting good results and we just keep working.”

Five A’s relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Mason Miller worked the ninth for his 20th save, the third-most by a rookie in franchise history.

Christopher Morel singled twice and Kameron Misner had his first career hit in the majors for the Rays.

The A’s scored twice off Rays starter Jeffrey Springs in the second inning. After Butler and Tyler Nevin opened the inning with back-to-back singles, Zack Gelof drove in Butler with a sacrifice fly before Hernaiz lined an RBI double to left.

Butler’s RBI single in the third drove in Daz Cameron and put the A’s ahead 3-0.

Springs (1-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings, matching his shortest start of the season. The left-hander, who had Tommy John surgery in April 2023, hasn’t won on the road since Sept. 13, 2022.

