Kamala Harris with Beyonce? Yes, but the star singer was only heard through loudspeakers
AP Media Writer
Would she be there or not? Beyonce, not Kamala Harris. The vice president introduced herself to the country she hopes to lead in the climactic moment of the Democratic convention Thursday after an oddly anticipatory evening where people wondered whether or not she’d be joined by a music superstar in a surprise appearance. In the end, Beyonce’s campaign theme song “Freedom” was only heard through loudspeakers. Harris delivered a speech less than half the length of Republican opponent Donald Trump’s acceptance of the Republican nomination last month. And unlike the other headline speakers at this week’s Democratic convention, she appeared before 11 p.m. on the East Coast.