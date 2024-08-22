Dodgers designate 15-year veteran Jason Heyward for assignment, activate Chris Taylor from IL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers designated veteran outfielder Jason Heyward for assignment and activated Chris Taylor from the injured list on Thursday.

Heyward, 35, has played in parts of 15 major league seasons with the Atlanta Braves, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs and the Dodgers.

He played in 63 games for the Dodgers this season, hitting .208 with six homers and 28 RBIs. Heyward hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ 6-3 win over Seattle on Tuesday night. He spent the past two seasons with Los Angeles.

Taylor, the 33-year-old infielder/outfielder, was on the injured list since July 25 with a right groin strain. He played five games during a minor league rehab stint, going 6 for 18 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Taylor played in 64 games before getting hurt, batting .167 with three homers and 15 RBIs.

