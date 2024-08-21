Skip to Content
Sam Sam the Kittycat Man ran away. Thanks to a microchip, he was found close by — 11 years later

Published 11:53 am

Associated Press

A cat in South Carolina has been reunited with his owner after 11 years thanks to a microchip. Charleston County Animal Control found Sam Sam the Kittycat Man earlier this month. He was  skinny and feeding off scraps from a feral colony. Charleston Animal Society workers scanned Sam’s microchip and discovered his owner lived on a farm less than a mile where he was found. Jennifer Ravenel says she was stunned and so happy. As she petted her missing friend, she says she couldn’t hold another cat in her lap after Sam disappeared because she was heartbroken.

