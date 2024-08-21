Delta and American Airlines extend the suspension of flights to Israel as the war in Gaza grinds on
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Delta Air Lines is extending its suspension of flights between the U.S. and Israel by another month, through Oct. 31. That’s in response to the ongoing war in Gaza. Delta’s announcement Wednesday follows news from American Airlines that it plans to suspend flights to Israel through late March of next year. American updated a travel advisory on its website over the weekend. United Airlines has stopped flying to Israel indefinitely. All three airlines broke off the flights shortly after the war between Israel and Hamas began last October, when the militant group attacked Israelis.