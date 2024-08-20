Skip to Content
News

Trump’s post of fake Taylor Swift endorsement is his latest embrace of AI-generated images

By
New
Published 1:00 pm

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been active on his social accounts as Democrats gather for their convention in Chicago, but many of his posts don’t have much to do with reality. Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, he posted a fake image of someone who looks like Vice President Kamala Harris addressing what appears to be a communist rally in Chicago. He also reposted an image of Taylor Swift in an Uncle Sam outfit and accepted her endorsement for his campaign, which she never gave. They’re the latest instances of Trump turning to AI to score political points.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content