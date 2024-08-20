Trump’s post of fake Taylor Swift endorsement is his latest embrace of AI-generated images
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been active on his social accounts as Democrats gather for their convention in Chicago, but many of his posts don’t have much to do with reality. Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, he posted a fake image of someone who looks like Vice President Kamala Harris addressing what appears to be a communist rally in Chicago. He also reposted an image of Taylor Swift in an Uncle Sam outfit and accepted her endorsement for his campaign, which she never gave. They’re the latest instances of Trump turning to AI to score political points.