Siri homers to break up scoreless game, help Baz to first win in two years as Rays beat A’s 1-0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jose Siri homered with two outs in the eighth inning to break up a scoreless pitchers’ duel and help Shane Baz earn his first victory in more than two years, and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Oakland Athletics 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Baz (1-2) allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three over 7 2/3 innings to win for the first time since July 3, 2022, at Toronto. The right-hander missed the 2023 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Siri’s solo drive to center for his 15th home run chased Oakland starter Joey Estes (5-6), who hung tough battling Baz as the A’s drew 4,377 fans coming off shutouts in two of their last three games.

Edwin Uceta recorded the final four outs to finish the 1-hour, 54-minute game and earn his first career save.

Estes struck out five and allowed one run on three hits while also pitching 7 2/3 innings.

Oakland starters have given up only two runs over the past four games. The A’s lost for only the third time in their last nine games.

The Rays, on a 10-game road trip that matches their longest of the year, bounced back after dropping the series opener Monday 3-0 to have a three-game winning streak snapped.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Ryan Pepiot is set to make his second start Wednesday since coming back from a long recovery following a spider bite and subsequent knee infection that required a hospital stay. “He showed us he’s really good his last outing, a good five-plus whatever he was,” manager Kevin Cash said. “Pretty dominant stuff. We’re really happy with the way he threw the ball so excited to see the second one coming off the injury.”

Athletics: LHP Scott Alexander was placed on the 15-day injured list with rotator cuff tendinitis in his pitching shoulder, retroactive to Sunday. … The A’s filled his spot by selecting RHP J.T. Ginn from Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Pepiot (6-5, 3.69 ERA) makes his 19th start of 2024 opposite A’s RHP Mitch Spence (7-8, 4.64), who is looking to snap a three-start winless stretch in which he is 0-2.

