Libya’s instability will worsen further without a unified government and elections, UN envoy says
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. official in Libya is warning that the political, military and security situation in the oil-rich north African country has deteriorated “quite rapidly” and without renewed political talks leading to a unified government and elections there will be greater instability. Stephanie Khoury painted a grim picture to the Security Council Tuesday of rival government forces unilaterally making military moves toward each other in July and August, sparking mobilizations and threats to respond — and unilateral attempts to unseat the Central Bank governor and the prime minister in the country’s west.