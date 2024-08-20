Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage, 2 decades after they first split
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage, 2 decades after they first split.
