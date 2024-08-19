Skip to Content
News

India’s Modi will visit Ukraine after Zelenskyy’s criticism for meeting Putin in Moscow

By
Published 6:57 am

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine this week and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Modi’s trip on Friday comes a month after Zelenskyy criticized his two-day visit to Moscow in July, when he met with Putin on the day Russian missiles struck across Ukraine, killing scores of people. Ukraine’s Presidential Office said Modi’s trip will be his first visit during which two leaders will sign multiple cooperation documents and discuss matters of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. India has avoided condemning Russia’s invasion and instead has urged Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content