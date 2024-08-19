India’s Modi will visit Ukraine after Zelenskyy’s criticism for meeting Putin in Moscow
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine this week and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Modi’s trip on Friday comes a month after Zelenskyy criticized his two-day visit to Moscow in July, when he met with Putin on the day Russian missiles struck across Ukraine, killing scores of people. Ukraine’s Presidential Office said Modi’s trip will be his first visit during which two leaders will sign multiple cooperation documents and discuss matters of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. India has avoided condemning Russia’s invasion and instead has urged Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.