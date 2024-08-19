Georgia election board approves new rules that critics fear could allow certification delays
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board has voted to approve a new rule having to do with certification. Supporters say is necessary to ensure that votes are properly counted. But critics argue county officials could use the rule to delay certification if they don’t like the election outcome. The rule passed by a 3-2 vote Monday. It requires county election officials to generate lists of voters who cast ballots in an election, categorized by voting method, and to examine them for duplicates. After any discrepancies have been investigated and resolved as required by law, all returns “which are entitled to be counted” shall be recorded and verified as accurate.