Detroit boy wounded in drive-by shooting at home with 7 other children inside

DETROIT (AP) — A 7-year-old boy has been wounded during a drive-by shooting at a Detroit home that had seven other children and three adults inside. Police Chief James White says at least a half-dozen shots were fired at the home around 5 a.m. Monday. He says the shooting stemmed from an earlier dispute involving an adult who lives there. The boy was sleeping in the front room when he was struck in the head. He was described as stable at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

