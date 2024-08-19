Democrats seek to disqualify Kennedy and others from Georgia presidential ballots
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Challengers seeking to throw Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off Georgia’s presidential ballot say he must be disqualified because the New York address he used on Georgia ballot access petitions is a sham. They made the arguments Monday in a hearing before an administrative judge. It shows how a New York court decision finding Kennedy doesn’t live there is being used to attack Kennedy’s ballot access in other states. The judge ruled Kennedy shouldn’t appear on New York ballots, but Kennedy is appealing. A lawyer for Kennedy says Georgia is improperly trying to impose additional qualifications on a presidential candidate beyond those in the U.S. Constitution.