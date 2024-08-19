7 people missing after tourist sailboat sinks in storm off Sicily
ROME (AP) — A sailboat believed to be carrying foreign tourists capsized and sank off Sicily in bad weather and seven people are missing. Fifteen people were rescued early Monday from the 160-foot sailboat. But Luca Cari from the fire rescue services says another seven were unaccounted for. He says a helicopter and rescue boats from the coast guard and fire rescue service are at the scene searching for the missing. The sailboat capsized at about 5 a.m. off Palermo.